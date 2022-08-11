Home>>
Breathtaking beauty of Bayi Glacier in NW China’s Qinghai
(People's Daily Online) 14:51, August 11, 2022
|Aerial photo shows the Bayi Glacier in northwest China’s Qinghai Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Haopeng)
Stretching about 2 kilometers in length and 1 kilometer in width, the Bayi Glacier is located in the areas with altitudes from about 4,520 to 4,828 meters in the Qilian Mountains in northwest China’s Qinghai Province. The glacier is the source of Heihe River, the country’s second largest inland river.
