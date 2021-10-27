China launches real-time glacier monitoring system

October 27, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 14, 2020 shows a view of the Dagu glacier scenic spot in Heishui County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A real-time glacier monitoring system has been officially put into use on a glacier in the Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The system, jointly developed by the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the CAS and the Wuhan University Chinese Antarctic Center of Surveying and Mapping, is composed of modules that use the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), laser diastimeters, cameras, meteorology equipment, ice temperature testing equipment and seismographs.

Observation data is transmitted via the 4G network and released online. Since July 2021, the system has obtained information on glacial melting and accumulation, glacial velocity, ice quakes and temperature humidity pressure.

The system remarkably reduces the difficulty and potential risks of the artificial monitoring of high-altitude glaciers, and realizes the continuity and accuracy of data collection and the visualization of data transmissions.

The system's monitoring data is updated online every five minutes.

