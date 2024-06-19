Home>>
China unveils new measures to deepen reform of STAR market
(Xinhua) 15:54, June 19, 2024
BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top securities regulator on Wednesday rolled out new measures to deepen the reform of the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR) market to better serve sci-tech innovation and promote the development of new quality productive forces.
