China to roll out measures to deepen reform of STAR market

Xinhua) 10:25, June 19, 2024

SHANGHAI, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China will roll out new measures to deepen the reform of the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR) market, China Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Wu Qing said on Wednesday.

The measures aim to better serve the country's scientific and technological innovation and promote the development of new quality productive forces, Wu said at the Lujiazui forum held in Shanghai.

