Top political advisor urges research on developing new quality productive forces

Xinhua) 09:16, June 19, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a consultation seminar on the development of new quality productive forces, in Beijing, capital of China, June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Tuesday stressed the need to carry out solid research and political consultation work on the development of new quality productive forces.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at a consultation seminar in Beijing.

Wang affirmed the research work and suggestions on the development of new quality productive forces made by central committees of non-CPC parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and representatives of personages without party affiliation.

Accelerating the development of new quality productive forces is a pressing need for promoting high-quality development, achieving greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, building a modern industrial system, safeguarding and improving people's livelihoods, coping with global competition, and fostering new development advantages, according to Wang.

He urged efforts to continue advancing research on relevant key topics and produce outcomes, therefore better facilitating the development of new quality productive forces.

He also called on political advisors to build consensus and pool strengths for deepening reform across the board and advancing Chinese modernization.

