China's surveyed urban jobless rate narrows in May

Xinhua) 15:25, June 19, 2024

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The surveyed urban unemployment rate in China stood at 5 percent in May, with the rate falling from the high of 5.3 percent recorded in February this year, latest official data has revealed.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent, 5.3 percent, 5.2 percent and 5 percent in January, February, March, and April, respectively.

In May, the urban jobless rate for the 16-24 age group was 14.2 percent, falling from 14.7 percent in April and the high of 15.3 percent in February.

Meanwhile, the urban jobless rate for the 25-29 age group was 6.6 percent in May, down from 7.1 percent in April; and the urban jobless rate for the 30-59 age group stood at 4 percent in May, unchanged from the previous month.

