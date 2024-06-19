China's surveyed urban jobless rate narrows in May
BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- The surveyed urban unemployment rate in China stood at 5 percent in May, with the rate falling from the high of 5.3 percent recorded in February this year, latest official data has revealed.
According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent, 5.3 percent, 5.2 percent and 5 percent in January, February, March, and April, respectively.
In May, the urban jobless rate for the 16-24 age group was 14.2 percent, falling from 14.7 percent in April and the high of 15.3 percent in February.
Meanwhile, the urban jobless rate for the 25-29 age group was 6.6 percent in May, down from 7.1 percent in April; and the urban jobless rate for the 30-59 age group stood at 4 percent in May, unchanged from the previous month.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's surveyed urban unemployment rate down to 5.5 pct in June
- China's surveyed urban unemployment rate drops in May
- China's surveyed urban unemployment rate drops in March
- China's 2019 registered urban unemployment rate within target
- Taiwan's unemployment rate rises in August
- China's unemployment rate drops in May: NBS
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.