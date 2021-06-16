China's surveyed urban unemployment rate drops in May

Xinhua) 15:17, June 16, 2021

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5 percent in May, 0.9 percentage points lower than the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)