Home>>
China's surveyed urban unemployment rate drops in May
(Xinhua) 15:17, June 16, 2021
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5 percent in May, 0.9 percentage points lower than the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.