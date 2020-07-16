China to help college graduates from impoverished families secure jobs

China will take steps to help 45,000 new college graduates from impoverished families in 52 poor counties nationwide seek employment, according to a circular made public Thursday.

The document was jointly issued by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

The impoverished college graduates will enjoy preferential treatment in pursuing further study, applying for special positions tilting in favor of students with financial difficulties and joining the army.

Local authorities and universities were urged to hold online and offline job fairs and offer personalized guidance for the 45,000 graduates to help them find jobs, according to the circular.