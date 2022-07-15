Home>>
China's surveyed urban unemployment rate down to 5.5 pct in June
(Xinhua) 10:15, July 15, 2022
BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.5 percent in June, down from 5.9 percent in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.
