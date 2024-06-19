Rose cultivars on display at Volcji Potok Arboretum in Slovenia
Roses are pictured at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik in Slovenia, on June 18, 2024. About 1,200 rose cultivars were on display at the Volcji Potok Arboretum. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
A visitor is pictured at the rose garden in the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik in Slovenia, on June 18, 2024. About 1,200 rose cultivars were on display at the Volcji Potok Arboretum. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
A rose is pictured at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik in Slovenia, on June 18, 2024. About 1,200 rose cultivars were on display at the Volcji Potok Arboretum. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
People enjoy themselves at the rose garden in the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik in Slovenia, on June 18, 2024. About 1,200 rose cultivars were on display at the Volcji Potok Arboretum. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
People enjoy themselves at the rose garden in the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik in Slovenia, on June 18, 2024. About 1,200 rose cultivars were on display at the Volcji Potok Arboretum. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
People enjoy themselves at the rose garden in the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik in Slovenia, on June 18, 2024. About 1,200 rose cultivars were on display at the Volcji Potok Arboretum. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
A rose is pictured at the Volcji Potok Arboretum near Kamnik in Slovenia, on June 18, 2024. About 1,200 rose cultivars were on display at the Volcji Potok Arboretum. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mountainous village in SW China's Sichuan thrives on rose industry
- Smell of success for small-town rose exporter
- In pics: Beauty of roses attracts visitors to 2023 Shenzhen Rose Show
- Village in north China's Hebei thrives on rose industry
- Blooming roses enchant Tibetan village in Sichuan
- Young Chinese man’s burgeoning rose planting business brings fellow villagers along road to common prosperity
- Rose industry improves economic development of small town in east China's Shandong
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.