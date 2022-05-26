Blooming roses enchant Tibetan village in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 14:17, May 26, 2022

More than 1.3 hectares of roses in full bloom form a sea of stunning colors, attracting many tourists in Jiaju Tibetan Village, Danba County of Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province in late May. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yongan)

