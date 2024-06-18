Drought relief efforts in full swing to ensure irrigation

10:16, June 18, 2024 By Yu Xi ( Global Times

Multiple regions in China are in full action to carry out various measures to guarantee the supply of irrigation water to ensure a productive summer sowing season. China's National Meteorological Center maintained a yellow alert for high temperatures on Monday morning, as drought has hit central and northern regions of the country.

Chen Min, a vice minister of Ministry of Water Resources, said at Monday's press briefing that most of the arable land in the North China and Huanghuai area has sufficient access to irrigation water, and the current water storage situation is generally within an acceptable range. The overall water supply for the summer sowing season can be guaranteed by scientifically scheduling water projects, Chen said.

Since May, the southern part of North China, the Huanghuai area, and the eastern part of the Northwest China have been experiencing less frequent rainfall, with most regions being hit by widespread high temperatures, and some parts being affected by drought. Meanwhile, the rapid progress of summer harvest and sowing of summer crops, have significantly increased the demand for agricultural irrigation water, according to the ministry.

In northern China, farmers have started to plant corn and soybeans during the recent period. Without sufficient water, the seeds may not germinate, and the seedlings may die from heat exposure, which means that solving the issue of adequate irrigation is essential, Li Guoxiang, a researcher at the Rural Development Institute, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.

Local authorities should support farmers by providing guidance on irrigation practices and improving service quality, and they should also consider implementing measures such as using drought-resistant varieties or replanting, Li said. High-tech measures are widely used in modern agriculture, such as the adoption of a water-saving technology, to improve irrigation efficiency, the expert added.

Rainfall is expected in drought-affected areas over the next 10 days, which will help alleviate drought conditions, but challenges may persist due to wide-affected areas and high irrigation water demand. The water resources ministry will continue to put in place measures, supporting for irrigation to ensure water supply and food security, officials confirmed.

Widespread rainfall occurred in Central China's Henan Province during the past weekend, with most areas experiencing moderate to heavy rain. This round of rainfall helped alleviate high temperatures and ease drought conditions, the Henan meteorology authorities said on Monday.

Henan meteorology authorities mobilized more than 1,200 people to conduct artificial rain enhancement operations, according to media reports.

A local farmer, surnamed Zhao, from Yixian county in North China's Hebei Province told the Global Times on Monday that this year is different from previous years, as there has been drought combined with higher temperatures. "Currently we have taken measures such as using water from wells for irrigation to minimize the impact of the dry conditions," Zhao said, whose family grow corn and fruit.

In North China's Shanxi Province, the local authorities are fully active in ensure access to adequate water, including fully utilizing reservoirs and dams, local officials said.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)