Irrigation measures taken to mitigate impact of drought on agriculture across China
Villagers and volunteers irrigate rice fields in Xin'an Township, Deqing County, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows a villager checking water flow in a canal for irrigation in Chuanshan Township, Liujiang District of Liuzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)
Volunteers lay pumping gears into a canal for irrigation in Xin'an Township, Deqing County, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)
Fire fighters deliver water to residents in Xingqian community of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)
Farmers pump water into their rice field in Jiangdu District, Yangzhou City of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)
