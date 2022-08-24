We Are China

Irrigation measures taken to mitigate impact of drought on agriculture across China

Xinhua) 08:27, August 24, 2022

Villagers and volunteers irrigate rice fields in Xin'an Township, Deqing County, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows a villager checking water flow in a canal for irrigation in Chuanshan Township, Liujiang District of Liuzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

Volunteers lay pumping gears into a canal for irrigation in Xin'an Township, Deqing County, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Fire fighters deliver water to residents in Xingqian community of Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 22, 2022. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

Farmers pump water into their rice field in Jiangdu District, Yangzhou City of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 23, 2022. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

