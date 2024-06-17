Former senior Xinjiang official expelled from CPC, public office

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Li Pengxin, former deputy secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision (NCS) with the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released by the CCDI and NCS on Monday.

The investigation found that Li had lost his ideals and convictions, and was dishonest about his problems in the face of Party inquiry, the statement said.

Failing to abide by the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct, he attended banquets and accepted vehicle and driver services that could affect the fair execution of his official duties, according to the investigation findings.

He was found to have accepted money and valuables, and taken advantage of his former position to seek benefits for others in mineral exploitation projects, enterprise operations and job adjustment and promotion, which are in violation of relevant regulations.

According to the statement, Li's actions constituted serious duty-related violations, and he was also suspected of taking bribes, the statement said.

Li's illicit gains will be confiscated, and the case will be transferred to the procuratorial organs for examination and prosecution in accordance with the law, according to the statement.

