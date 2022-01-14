Home>>
Senior official of south China's Guangxi under probe
(Xinhua) 16:04, January 14, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Liu Hongwu, vice chairman of the people's government of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is under probe by the country's top anti-graft body for suspected severe violations of discipline and the law.
The investigation is being conducted by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission, according to a statement released on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former senior Hainan official stands trial for graft, insider trading
- Former disciplinary inspector at Chinese tobacco regulator indicted for graft
- Former senior provincial official indicted for graft, sheltering mafia-like gangs
- China's anti-graft chief stresses disciplinary inspection of financial institutions
- Former CITIC executive sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for graft
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.