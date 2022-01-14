Senior official of south China's Guangxi under probe

Xinhua) 16:04, January 14, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Liu Hongwu, vice chairman of the people's government of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is under probe by the country's top anti-graft body for suspected severe violations of discipline and the law.

The investigation is being conducted by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission, according to a statement released on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)