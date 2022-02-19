Former provincial legislator stands trial for graft, illegal possession of firearm
HANGZHOU, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Shi Wenqing, a former senior legislator in east China's Jiangxi Province, stood trial Friday at the Intermediate People's Court of Ningbo City in east China's Zhejiang Province for taking bribes and illegally possessing firearm.
Prosecutors alleged that between 2003 and 2020, Shi took advantage of his posts in Heilongjiang and Jiangxi provinces to assist companies and individuals with financing and loans, acquiring state-owned land-use rights and contracting projects, and in return accepted money and gifts worth more than 195 million yuan (about 30.83 million U.S. dollars).
Shi was also accused of acquiring a gun, which was in the custody of his relative.
The procuratorial agency presented evidence at the trial. Shi and his defense counsel cross-examined the evidence, and both sides gave their respective full accounts at the trial.
In his final statement, Shi pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.
The trial was attended by more than 30 people, including legislators, political advisors, and representatives of the press and the public.
The sentence will be announced at a later date.
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- Commentary: Xi's far-reaching anti-graft drive ensures China's sound governance
- Senior official of south China's Guangxi under probe
- Former senior Hainan official stands trial for graft, insider trading
- Former disciplinary inspector at Chinese tobacco regulator indicted for graft
- Former senior provincial official indicted for graft, sheltering mafia-like gangs
- China's anti-graft chief stresses disciplinary inspection of financial institutions
- Former CITIC executive sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for graft
- China's anti-graft chief stresses high-quality discipline inspection
- Former Shanghai police chief stands trial for graft
- Vice president of China Development Bank under investigation
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.