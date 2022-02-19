Former provincial legislator stands trial for graft, illegal possession of firearm

Xinhua) 13:47, February 19, 2022

HANGZHOU, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Shi Wenqing, a former senior legislator in east China's Jiangxi Province, stood trial Friday at the Intermediate People's Court of Ningbo City in east China's Zhejiang Province for taking bribes and illegally possessing firearm.

Prosecutors alleged that between 2003 and 2020, Shi took advantage of his posts in Heilongjiang and Jiangxi provinces to assist companies and individuals with financing and loans, acquiring state-owned land-use rights and contracting projects, and in return accepted money and gifts worth more than 195 million yuan (about 30.83 million U.S. dollars).

Shi was also accused of acquiring a gun, which was in the custody of his relative.

The procuratorial agency presented evidence at the trial. Shi and his defense counsel cross-examined the evidence, and both sides gave their respective full accounts at the trial.

In his final statement, Shi pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 30 people, including legislators, political advisors, and representatives of the press and the public.

The sentence will be announced at a later date.

