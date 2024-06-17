Former provincial anti-graft official expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua) 16:35, June 17, 2024

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Chen Yuxiang, a former anti-graft official in north China's Hebei Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision (NCS) with the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement by the CCDI and NCS.

Chen was formerly a deputy head of Hebei's discipline inspection commission and provincial commission of supervision.

The investigation found that Chen failed to abide by the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct, indulging in hedonism, extravagance and attending regular banquets, the statement said.

Chen was found to have sought benefits for others in job promotion, enterprise operations and project operations, and in return accepted money and valuables.

Chen's acts constituted a serious breach of office duties and he was suspected of taking bribes, the anti-graft body said, adding that his illicit gains will be confiscated and his case will be transferred to the procuratorate for examination and prosecution in accordance with the law.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)