Chinese vice premier urges efforts in drought prevention, summer sowing

Xinhua) 16:22, June 17, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has urged efforts in drought prevention and summer sowing work to consolidate the foundation for a bumper autumn grain harvest.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in north China's Hebei Province on Saturday.

He called for the scientific allocation of water resources, strengthening agricultural water conservation, and timely cloud seeding operations based on meteorological conditions and summer sowing needs.

Efforts should be made to strengthen technical guidance and services for drought prevention, guide and support farmers to plant drought-resistant crops in affected areas, and monitor and study the drought situation more closely, Liu said.

He urged relevant regions and departments to strengthen coordination on the dispatch of agricultural machinery, and ensure the smooth transportation, harvest, purchase and storage of summer grain.

