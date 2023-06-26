Drought affects 3 mln hectares of farmland in China

Xinhua) 09:48, June 26, 2023

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Drought has impacted about 3 million hectares of farmland in China as of Sunday, the Ministry of Water Resources said.

About 200,000 people and 760,000 large livestock now lack access to sufficient water, mainly in Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Liaoning, and Yunnan, it said.

In southern China, strong rainfall from Saturday to Sunday resulted in floods in 15 rivers, with water levels surpassing alarms.

The ministry has activated emergency responses to flooding and drought and is providing more support to the affected regions on monitoring, forecasting, and disaster relief.

