China stresses ensuring water supply in four drought-affected regions

Xinhua) 10:53, August 16, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Water Resources Tuesday called for all-out efforts to combat drought and ensure water supply in four drought-stricken regions in the northern and northwestern parts of the country.

Since June this year, the accumulated precipitation of parts of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in north China, as well as Gansu Province, Qinghai Province, and Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in the country's northwest is 30 percent to 70 percent less than usual, according to the ministry.

Weather forecasts show that the drought will persist in the mentioned areas until the end of August due to a lack of rain and declining river water levels, the ministry warned.

The ministry stressed efforts to use water resources and ensure safe drinking water for urban and rural residents, safeguard the water security for large-scale breeding, and guarantee water usage for large livestock and crop irrigation.

The ministry has dispatched working teams and expert groups to the four regions to provide on-site support in drought relief work.

