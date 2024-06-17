High-speed sleeper train linking Beijing, Hong Kong begins service

Ecns.cn) 16:05, June 17, 2024

Railway attendants of D919, the first high-speed sleeper train from Beijing to Hong Kong, greet passengers at the platform of Beijing West Railway Station on June 15. (Photo: China News Service/ Jia Tianyong)

The sleeper train departs from Beijing at 20:37 and arrives at Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station at 8:47 the next day.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)