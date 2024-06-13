Chinese premier calls on New Zealand, China to eliminate non-economic disruptions in economic, trade relations

Xinhua) 14:30, June 13, 2024

WELLINGTON, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday called on New Zealand and China to eliminate non-economic disruptions in their economic and trade relations, so as to provide businesses with stable expectations and a favorable business environment.

Li made the remarks during his talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

