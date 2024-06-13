Home>>
Chinese premier says respective development of China and New Zealand opportunity for each other
(Xinhua) 14:28, June 13, 2024
WELLINGTON, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that the respective development of China and New Zealand is an opportunity for each other rather than a challenge.
The two countries should continue to be partners of mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit, and mutual learning, as well as partners of solidarity and coordination, Li said when meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
