World Environment Day 2024 to focus on land restoration: UN official
By Xu Zheqi (People's Daily App) 14:08, June 04, 2024
Siddharth Chatterjee, the UN resident coordinator in China, made remarks via video at the 2024 World Environment Day Event held by the United Nations Environment Programme China Office on Monday in Beijing. "This year, World Environment Day focuses on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience under the theme 'Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration,' giving us the chance to shine a spotlight on solutions to protect our land," he said. Here's a video of the entire remarks.
