World Environment Day 2024 to focus on land restoration: UN official

By Xu Zheqi (People's Daily App) 14:08, June 04, 2024

Siddharth Chatterjee, the UN resident coordinator in China, made remarks via video at the 2024 World Environment Day Event held by the United Nations Environment Programme China Office on Monday in Beijing. "This year, World Environment Day focuses on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience under the theme 'Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration,' giving us the chance to shine a spotlight on solutions to protect our land," he said. Here's a video of the entire remarks.

(Compiled by Xu Zheqi; video provided by UN in China)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)