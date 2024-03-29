China's UN envoy bids farewell to UN chief before end of tenure

Xinhua) 13:35, March 29, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, has bid farewell to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other UN officials and envoys, ahead of his return to China.

Zhang said that representing China at the UN was "a great honor and a heavy responsibility" for him, as well as "a highly memorable and glorious experience."

He said that he always remembers the trust and heavy responsibility placed in him by the people of his homeland and has made unremitting efforts to fulfill his mission.

"Currently, as the world undergoes major changes at an accelerated pace, China is in a period of significant development, boldly advancing on the path of nation-building and national rejuvenation," Zhang said.

"China firmly practices genuine multilateralism and supports the UN's important role in maintaining peace and promoting development," he added.

On July 30, 2019, Zhang presented his credentials to Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York.

