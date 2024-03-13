China, UN co-host side event in Geneva to promote protection of human rights of persons with disability

The year of 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and China is willing to work with all parties to take this opportunity to take concrete measures to eliminate the difficulties faced by persons with disabilities and truly achieve the goal of “leaving no one behind," according to Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the special rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Permanent Mission to the UN Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland co-hosted a side event with the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities of the Human Rights Council, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the Permanent Missions of Mexico, New Zealand and Finland to Geneva, and UN Women to commemorate the 10th anniversary since the establishment of the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities.

During the event, Ambassador Chen noted that China attaches great importance to persons with disabilities. It has implemented more than 90 laws and regulations on the protection of the rights and interests of persons with disabilities.

China has also established a subsidy system covering more than 27 million persons with disabilities and created workshops to promote employment of disabled women, Chen said.

Chen noted that China is willing to put forward three proposals on promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, including eliminating prejudice and discrimination against persons with disabilities; accelerating the construction of barrier-free and elderly-friendly facilities, and establishing a sound rescue system; and promoting employment of persons with disabilities, and their equal participation in economic, social and cultural affairs.

Many participants in the Tuesday event, including the ambassadors of Mexico, New Zealand and Finland and former special rapporteurs on the rights of persons with disabilities of the Human Rights Council, also shared their views on protecting and promoting the rights of persons with disabilities.

