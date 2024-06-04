Trending in China | The inkstone: a symbol of aesthetic beauty in traditional Chinese art

(People's Daily App) 14:05, June 04, 2024

The inkstone is a fundamental component of the "Four Treasures of the Study," an esteemed collection of tools used in traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting. As a mortar for grinding and containing ink, the inkstone embodies the fusion of practicality and aesthetic beauty that defines this ancient art form.

