Home>>
Trending in China | The inkstone: a symbol of aesthetic beauty in traditional Chinese art
(People's Daily App) 14:05, June 04, 2024
The inkstone is a fundamental component of the "Four Treasures of the Study," an esteemed collection of tools used in traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting. As a mortar for grinding and containing ink, the inkstone embodies the fusion of practicality and aesthetic beauty that defines this ancient art form.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Middle school invites students to write school name to promote calligraphy
- Feature: Passengers enjoy immersive experience with Chinese calligraphy on China-Laos Railway
- Three generations commit to making Chengni inkstone in N China's Shanxi
- Trending in China｜The ink brush
- Pic story of inheritor of Yellow River Chengni inkstone in Henan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.