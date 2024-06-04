China activates Level-IV emergency response to flooding

Xinhua) 09:42, June 04, 2024

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated a Level-IV emergency response to possible flooding on Monday as rainstorms are expected in some regions of the country from Monday to Wednesday.

The headquarters have also dispatched a work team to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to assist in guiding flood-control work.

From Monday to Wednesday, rainstorms are forecast to lash some parts of Guangxi, Guangdong and Hunan, according to China's meteorological authorities.

Some areas of Guangxi and Guangdong are expected to experience long-lasting and heavy downpours, which are very likely to trigger mountain torrents, geological disasters and urban waterlogging.

The headquarters have required related departments to pay close attention to weather-warning information, properly implement early-warning and response mechanisms for disasters, deploy emergency-rescue teams and prepare materials and equipment in advance to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency-response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

