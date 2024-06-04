U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese products bound to boomerang
Cartoon by Ma Hongliang
Recently, the U.S. announced that it would raise tariffs on a series of goods from China including solar cells, electric vehicles (EVs), computer chips, and medical products. The tariff rate on Chinese EV imports will increase from 25 percent to 100 percent.
This is a protectionist move by the U.S., which has politicized economic and trade issues. In fact, increasing tariffs on Chinese products will only drive up the cost of imported goods significantly and inflict more losses on American companies and consumers. Rating agency Moody's estimated that 92 percent of the costs of the tariff hikes will fall on American consumers, increasing average U.S. household expenditure by $1,300 annually.
The U.S. abuse of tariffs not only hurts its own people but also disrupts global trade. The U.S. side should earnestly abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization and maintain the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.
Photos
Related Stories
- United States seriously threatens, hinders healthy development of world human rights cause
- Comicomment: Blind spots of 'human rights beacon'
- U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy serves only self-interest, destined to fail: Chinese delegate
- 1 killed, 26 injured in U.S. state of Ohio shooting
- Commentary: World needs to stand up against evil U.S. law on "forced labor"
- Commentary: High time for U.S. to fix its own human rights problems
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.