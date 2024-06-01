Chinese proficiency final competition held in Nepal

Xinhua) 11:05, June 01, 2024

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song (R) presents the award to a winner after the 23rd Chinese-Bridge Chinese proficiency competition for foreign college students in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 31, 2024. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Contestants at the final for the 23rd Chinese-Bridge Chinese proficiency competition for foreign college students in Nepal demonstrate their Chinese language skills and understanding of Chinese culture through speech, knowledge test and talent show.

KATHMANDU, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd Chinese-Bridge Chinese proficiency competition for foreign college students concluded its final here on Friday.

A total of seven contestants joined the final competition, demonstrating their Chinese language skills and understanding of Chinese culture through speeches, knowledge tests and talent shows.

This photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows a contestant's performance in talent show at the final for the 23rd Chinese-Bridge Chinese proficiency competition for foreign college students in Kahtmandu, Nepal. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

In speeches themed "One World, One Family," the students shared their insights and thoughts about how to build a better world together, stressing the need for joint efforts and mutual help to cope with challenges like climate change, environmental degradation and natural disasters.

All the contestants showed their understanding of Chinese culture and customs in knowledge tests, while the performance of songs and kung fu and the recital of poems and prose demonstrated their unique capabilities.

Monika Kandel from Nepal Academy of Tourism and Hotel Management won in the competition, a girl who likes to learn foreign languages.

"So my dream is to travel around the world, learn about various cultures and understand their origins," she told Xinhua.

Kandel will travel to China later this year to participate in the global finals of the competition.

A contestant gives a speech at the 23rd Chinese-Bridge Chinese proficiency competition for foreign college students in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 31, 2024. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Registrar of Kathmandu University Achyut Wagle stressed the role of the Chinese language in promoting quality tourism in the country, as more Chinese tourists are coming to Nepal.

"The decision by Kathmandu University to host the Confucious Institute is now paying back," Wagle said while addressing the competition. "The people and the students who learned the Chinese language are now finding well-paid jobs here in Nepal itself."

He voiced hope for bilateral cooperation in the near future not just on the Chinese language but for the upliftment of the academic sector.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song encouraged Nepali students to learn Chinese on the grounds that it holds the key to unraveling the ancient Chinese civilization as well as sets up a bridge to future technological development.

"China is leading or has already taken the lead in all the areas of science and technology," Chen said on the occasion.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)