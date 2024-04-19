Senior CPC official meets with guests from Nepal, Germany

Xinhua) 11:22, April 19, 2024

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met separately with delegations of senior cadres from Nepal and Germany, in Beijing on Thursday.

The Nepali delegation was led by Dev Prasad Gurung, the general secretary of Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre). The German delegation, meanwhile, was led by Jens Spahn, the deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag.

The sides exchanged views on strengthening inter-party exchanges and promoting the development of state-to-state relations.

