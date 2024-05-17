2 schools rebuilt with China aid handed over to Nepal

Xinhua) May 17, 2024

KATHMANDU, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Two public schools rebuilt with Chinese assistance in Nepal's Dolakha district were handed over to local authorities on Thursday.

The new buildings have well-furnished classrooms, laboratories, computer labs, libraries, dormitories, halls and teacher rooms, noted Shankar Babu Shrestha, chairman of the district's education development and coordination unit.

"These buildings stand as the symbols of friendship between the two friendly nations," Shrestha said at the handover ceremony held in Dolakha. "Now it is our responsibility to manage, protect and use these facilities for the better education of our children."

The schools in Jilu and Singati of the district were damaged in the 2015 massive earthquake, and Sinohydro Bureau 6 Co., Ltd. under the Power Construction Corporation of China undertook their demolition and reconstruction under an assistance agreement signed by the governments of Nepal and China.

Two teaching buildings, one dormitory building and a canteen were built on each campus as the main part of the public school recovery project.

"China has been attaching special importance to our bilateral education and human resources cooperation," said Xie Yu, counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Nepal.

Noting that China has built other schools in Nepal in recent years, Xie added that "Dolakha schools will also be a life changer for local kids, honoring China's enduring commitment to help Nepal to pursue prosperity and sustained development."

On the occasion, Sinohydro Bureau 6 Co., Ltd. donated bookshelves, books and schoolbags to the schools along with China Foundation for Rural Development and Yunnan Energy Investment Co., Ltd. of China.

The schools in Jilu and Singati have 874 and 570 students, respectively.

