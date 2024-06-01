Xi holds talks with Bahrain's king

Xinhua) 10:00, June 01, 2024

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Beijing on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Xi held talks with Hamad at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Hamad, who is in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Hamad, who is in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa witness the signing of bilateral cooperation documents after their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Xi held talks with Hamad at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Hamad, who is in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

