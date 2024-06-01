China, Bahrain establish comprehensive strategic partnership

Xinhua) 09:22, June 01, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Xi held talks with Hamad at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Xi and Hamad witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents after their talks. Hamad, who is in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Friday announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, a new milestone in bilateral relations.

The announcement came as Xi held talks with Hamad, who is in China for a state visit. Hamad also attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing on Thursday.

Bahrain is a good friend and partner of China in the Gulf region, Xi said, adding that although the two countries have different national conditions, they have always treated each other sincerely and enjoyed friendly relations.

As this year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Bahrain, Xi said China is ready to work with Bahrain to develop their comprehensive strategic partnership and to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

China firmly supports Bahrain's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, security and stability, and supports Bahrain's path of independent development, as well as Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 and its diversified development strategy, he said.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Bahrain in the fields of energy, investment, transportation, new energy and digital economy, and achieve more results in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said.

Both sides should enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and facilitate personnel exchanges to continuously strengthen public support for the China-Bahrain friendship, Xi said.

He noted that China advocates mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among countries with different systems and civilizations, and supports countries in the Middle East to enhance unity and cooperation, achieve peace and reconciliation, and promote development and revitalization.

China is willing to work with regional countries, including Bahrain, to develop its relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries further, host the second China-Arab States Summit successfully, and accelerate the building of a China-Arab states community with a shared future, Xi said.

He also called on the two sides to strengthen communication and coordination on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, practice true multilateralism, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Hamad said that China is a great country, and Bahrain is deeply grateful that China has provided significant support for its national construction. Bahrain hopes to take the establishment of this comprehensive strategic partnership as an opportunity to align the development strategies of the two countries, strengthen practical cooperation in various fields, and achieve its own diversified development, he added.

Bahrain has strong appreciation for and agrees fully with China's noble values and rational and wise policy propositions, Hamad said. As long as China develops well, other developing countries can do the same, and the process of global multipolarity can continue to advance. Bahrain is firm in its belief that China will realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and make greater contributions to world peace and prosperity, he added.

He noted that Bahrain abides by the one-China principle, supports China's peaceful reunification, and is willing to work closely with China through multilateral cooperation to ensure people of all countries enjoy equal rights to subsistence and development. Bahrain is ready to work with China to push for an early completion of the GCC-China Free Trade Agreement, carry forward the spirit of the Arab states-China friendship, and join hands to build an Arab states-China community with a shared future in the new era.

Hamad briefed Xi on the recent 33rd Arab League Summit, focusing particularly on the Arab states' position on the Palestinian question and the efforts they have made to push for an early end to the Gaza conflict. He expressed his appreciation and thanks to China for always upholding justice, and said he looks forward to China's greater contributions in that regard.

Xi stressed that China and Bahrain share the same stance on the Palestinian question. China appreciates the common voice the Arab states use to discuss the Palestine-Israel issue at the Arab League Summit, and stands ready to work with Bahrain and other Arab states to push for the early, comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question.

After their talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signature of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in such fields as investment, green and low-carbon development, and e-commerce and the digital economy.

The two sides also issued a joint statement on the establishment of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa witness the signing of bilateral cooperation documents after their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Xi held talks with Hamad at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Hamad, who is in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Hamad, who is in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Xi held talks with Hamad at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Hamad, who is in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Xi held talks with Hamad at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Hamad, who is in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Xi held talks with Hamad at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Hamad, who is in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Xi held talks with Hamad at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Hamad, who is in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Xi held talks with Hamad at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Hamad, who is in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. Xi held talks with Hamad at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday. Hamad, who is in China on a state visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)