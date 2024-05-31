Home>>
UAE president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 14:32, May 31, 2024
President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
