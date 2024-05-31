China's top legislator meets UAE president

Xinhua) 08:40, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Beijing on Thursday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China-UAE relations have entered a new stage of comprehensive, rapid and in-depth development under the strategic guidance of the two heads of the state.

Noting that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Zhao said China is ready to work with the UAE side to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, promote the further development of China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership, and elevate China's cooperation with the Arab states and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Exchanges and cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries is an important part of bilateral relations, Zhao said, adding that the NPC of China is willing to strengthen exchanges with the UAE Federal National Council to provide legal guarantee for bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Mohamed said that the two sides enjoy a profound and solid comprehensive strategic partnership with global influence. The UAE firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to become a strong and active partner in the Belt and Road cooperation to benefit the two peoples.

