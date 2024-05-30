Mainland spokesperson slams DPP authorities' collusion with U.S.

Xinhua) 10:15, May 30, 2024

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced the collusion between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan and external forces including the United States, commenting on the U.S. Department of State spokesperson's remarks on the debut speech of Taiwan's new leader.

Responding to a media query, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, described Lai Ching-te's debut speech on May 20 as an out-and-out declaration of "Taiwan independence," and said the DPP authorities and external forces including the United States were performing a duet that calls white black.

If the U.S. side truly hopes for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, it should abide by the one-China principle and its commitments with China to oppose "Taiwan independence" with concrete action, Zhu said.

She said that whatever the United States and the Taiwan region do will not alter the fact that there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, and neither can they change the irreversible trend of national reunification.

