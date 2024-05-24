Home>>
China's defense ministry says every "Taiwan independence" provocation to invite countermeasures
(Xinhua) 16:53, May 24, 2024
BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday said that every time "Taiwan independence" forces make provocations, the countermeasures will be advanced further, until the complete reunification of China is achieved.
Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query related to the ongoing joint drills around Taiwan Island launched by the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
