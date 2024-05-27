CPC leadership reviews measures to further energize central region, provisions to defuse financial risks

Xinhua) 15:28, May 27, 2024

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Monday to deliberate on policies and measures aimed at accelerating the rise of China's central region in the new era, and trial provisions concerning accountability for failing to prevent or defuse financial risks.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

