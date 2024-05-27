Home>>
CPC leadership reviews measures to further energize central region, provisions to defuse financial risks
(Xinhua) 15:28, May 27, 2024
BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Monday to deliberate on policies and measures aimed at accelerating the rise of China's central region in the new era, and trial provisions concerning accountability for failing to prevent or defuse financial risks.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- President's insights well received by intl experts
- Xi urges Shandong to write a chapter of Chinese modernization of its own
- Highlights of President Xi's remarks at a symposium attended by representatives from businesses and academia in E China’s Shandong
- Book of Xi's discourses on Party discipline published
- Xi to attend China-Arab meeting
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.