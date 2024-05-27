Book of Xi's discourses on Party discipline published

Xinhua) 08:33, May 27, 2024

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of excerpts from discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on making all-around efforts to tighten Party discipline has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.

The book draws its content from more than 130 reports, speeches, explanatory remarks, articles, and instructions delivered or written by Xi between November 2012 and April 2024. Some of them are being made public for the first time.

The CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core has exercised full and rigorous governance over the Party since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

Xi's discourses in this regard are important for implementing the requirements of strictness in Party regulation formulation and Party discipline education and enforcement, according to a publisher's note.

The CPC Central Committee has launched a Party-wide campaign on CPC discipline education, which is running from April to July. During the campaign, CPC members will study the newly revised Party regulations on disciplinary action to "strengthen their discipline awareness" and "always remain loyal, clean and responsible".

