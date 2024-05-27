Xi to attend opening ceremony of 10th ministerial meeting of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum

May 27, 2024

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum and deliver a keynote speech, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Sunday.

As agreed by China and the Arab side, the meeting will be held on May 30 in Beijing. Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, will co-chair the meeting with Mohamed Salem Ould Merzouk, Mauritania's minister of foreign affairs, cooperation and Mauritanians abroad.

Foreign ministers or representatives of the Arab states and secretary general of the League of Arab States will attend the meeting.

