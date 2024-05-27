Xi urges Shandong to write a chapter of Chinese modernization of its own

May 27, 2024

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized during his recent inspection tour in Shandong Province that the province should position itself well and play a major role in the overall development of the country. He said that Shandong should fully and faithfully implement the new development philosophy, further deepen reform in order to be a pioneer in serving and integrating into the new development paradigm, in advancing innovation in economic and social development, and in promoting ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin. The province was urged to accelerate the building of itself into a pilot zone for green, low-carbon, and high-quality development, and into a new highland for high-level opening up to the outside world so as to write a chapter of Chinese modernization of its own.

From May 22 to 24, Xi conducted fact-finding missions in cities including Rizhao and Jinan. He was accompanied by Lin Wu, secretary of CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, and Zhou Naixiang, governor of Shandong.

On the afternoon of May 22, Xi first visited Rizhao Port. The port stands as an important transfer base of energy resources and bulk raw materials. In the past few years, the port has boosted smart and green development, and developed into a parallel, open and fully automated container terminal. Xi was briefed on port development and construction in Shandong province as well as the planning and layout of Rizhao Port, and inspected the operation scenario of a fully automated container terminal. Xi said that Rizhao Port, as a new port after China's reform and opening-up drive, has transformed itself from a traditional port into a modern one through scientific and technological innovation in recent years. It has not only made the cargo throughput among the forefront of the country, but also accumulated experience in developing new quality productive forces through the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, which is worthy of praise. Xi extended cordial greetings to port science and technology workers, operation personnel and shipping personnel, hoping that everyone will make continuous efforts and continue to work hard to raise the management and operation of Rizhao Port to a higher level.

Later on, Xi inspected the Sunshine Coast Greenway in Rizhao City. In recent years, Rizhao City has carried out an ecological restoration project on the exposed coastal sites and damaged shoreline, and built about 28 kilometers of coast greenway, providing citizens and tourists with a good place for sports and leisure. Xi was briefed on the overall construction of the greenway, and inspected the ecological environment of the coastline that has been restored and harnessed. He learned about how local culture and tourism industries have been upgraded and what measures have been taken to improve the quality of local residents' life, and once in a while he talked with citizens and tourists. He pointed out that the construction of the greenway meets residents' need and is a popular project. To advance Chinese modernization is to constantly improve people's lives, and a more favorable environment brings a real sense of happiness to the residents, Xi said. He urged local people to work together in building and protecting their beautiful homeland.

On the morning of May 24, Xi listened to the report of CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and Shandong provincial government on their work in Jinan, and affirmed what the province has achieved in various aspects of its work.

Xi pointed out that Shandong has great potential to tap in promoting the deep integration of innovation in science and technology and that in industries, in developing new quality productive forces, and improving modern industrial system. He said that with focus on national strategic needs, Shandong should coordinate efforts to transform and upgrade traditional industries, nurture and expand emerging industries, and advance the layout of future industries, while unleashing the effectiveness of integrating the real economy with the digital economy, and developing new quality productive forces in light of local conditions. Xi also noted that the province should vigorously promote the transformation of its development mode to a green and low-carbon one, and advance innovation in green and environmentally friendly science and technology and industrial development. The province was urged to deeply align with the coordinated regional development strategy and strive to become an important economic growth pole in north China. Shandong should give full play to its unique advantage of boasting abundant marine resources, manage well the ocean, and leverage the resources to achieve strength, striving to build a world-class cluster of ports to create a highland for the development of a modern marine economy.

Xi urged Shandong to take the lead in further deepening reform across the board and promoting high-level opening up. To advance Chinese modernization, the province should focus its efforts on addressing major problems that constrain high-quality development, on improving systems and mechanisms, and on injecting vitality and impetus into its economy. The province should actively develop an international logistics corridor, vigorously promote innovation through collaboration in free trade zones, and build a demonstration area of institutional opening up. The province should also integrate itself into high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, and build a high-level platform for international exchange and cooperation so as to become an important hub for smooth domestic and international economic flows.

Xi pointed out that as a major agricultural province and leading grain producer, Shandong plays a crucial role in safeguarding China's food security. It is imperative for the province to deepen integrated development of urban and rural areas, advance rural revitalization across the board, and improve the quality and efficiency of making plans and arrangements for villages. The province should intensify efforts to develop modern agriculture, and develop rural industries with local characteristics and the processing industry of agricultural products, extend the industrial chain and enhance the value chain. The development of high-standard cropland should be advanced to increase grain output and quality, so as to build a "granary of Qilu" at a higher level. It is essential for the province to consolidate and expand the achievement in poverty alleviation, expand the path for common prosperity, improve efficiency of its agricultural sector, boost income for farmers and inject vitality into rural areas. The province should apply and further develop the "Fengqiao model" for promoting community-level governance in the new era, guide community-level governance through Party building, improve primary-level Party organizations' capacity of leading primary-level governance, and improve the quality of public services in rural areas so as to consolidate the harmony and stability in rural areas, with residents living and working in peace and contentment.

Xi stressed that Shandong should shoulder the new mission of cultural development in the new era, and take proactive actions to promote cultural prosperity, build the country's strength in culture and advance modern Chinese civilization. It is imperative to stay confident in our own culture, further explore the best of fine traditional Chinese culture, advance its innovative transformation and development, and deepen exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations through events such as the International Confucius Cultural Festival to enhance the appeal of Chinese culture. Efforts should be made to protect and utilize the revolutionary resources, vigorously carry forward the revolutionary traditions of Yimeng Mountain, and pass on such traditions from generation to generation. It is imperative to extensively practice the core socialist values, continuously further cultural and ethical advancement in urban and rural areas, promote the transformation of outdated rural customs, and make it possible for the ideas of modern civilization to gain acceptance in rural areas. It is a must to develop cultural programs and the cultural sector, launch new cultural programs for the benefit of residents, and vigorously advance cultural digitization. As a result, advanced socialist culture will add impetus and efficiency to economic development, add diversity and charm to tourism and leisure, and add positive energy and vitality to urban and rural society.

Xi stressed the necessity of upholding the Party's leadership and doing a good job in Party building in order to advance Chinese modernization. The ongoing campaign for the study of the Party discipline across the whole Party is one of the major tasks of Party building this year. Party organizations at all levels must carry out the study in a well-organized, steady, down-to-earth and efficient manner. It is imperative to strengthen education on awareness against corruption and do a good job in promoting the study and dissemination of Party disciplines through cases. As a result, being in awe of what one does and the awareness of self-discipline should become a daily reminder. Efforts should be made to guide Party members and officials to faithfully understand and observe the Party disciplines. On the basis of that, they should be encouraged to devote themselves to work, do whatever they believe is right without hesitation, forge ahead with determination, and take the initiative to make achievements that live up to the expectations of the people and the times. The campaign for the study of the Party discipline should be an opportunity for further fight against pointless formalities so as to reduce burden on primary-level officials and create a good environment for them to do their work well.

Xi stressed that Party committees and governments at all levels should ensure both development and security, and make great efforts to prevent and defuse risks in key areas such as small and medium-sized financial institutions, local government debt, and real estate. Those in charge must be held to account in earnest for workplace safety, preparation must be made in advance to preempt possible floods and other disasters, and work must be done to screen safety hazards in all areas so as to effectively forestall them.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the inspection tour.

Li Ganjie, He Lifeng, and leading officials from relevant central Party and state departments were also on the inspection tour.

On the morning of May 23, Xi met with military officers above colonel level of the armed forces stationed in Jinan. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, he extended sincere greetings to all officers and soldiers of Jinan-based troops, and had a photo taken with the military officers. Zhang Youxia accompanied Xi during the meeting.

