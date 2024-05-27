Home>>
China, S. Korea to accelerate second phase of FTA negotiations
(Xinhua) 13:33, May 27, 2024
SEOUL, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed here on Sunday to accelerate the second phase of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between the two countries.
