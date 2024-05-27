Chinese writer awarded France's highest honor

May 27, 2024

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Renowned Chinese writer Wang Anyi was named Chevalier of the Legion of Honor, France's highest order of merit, on Friday in Shanghai.

Wang was presented the award by Bertrand Lortholary, French ambassador to China, for her outstanding contributions to literature and China-France cultural exchanges.

"Literary exchange has become one of the cherished traditions fostering mutual understanding and connection between China and France," said Wang, 70.

Born into a literary family, Wang has produced a vast array of outstanding literary works in the course of her career, including approximately 100 short stories and more than 20 novels.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.

As a devoted admirer of French literature, Wang has dedicated much of her time to promoting French literature in China and has strengthened exchanges with numerous French authors.

Over a dozen of her works, such as "The Song of Everlasting Sorrow," have been translated and published in France.

"Literary creation requires both talent and practice. Writing novels is truly a craft, and my primary quality is diligence," Wang said. "I hope the garden of literature and art remains lush and flourishes in every season."

The Legion of Honor, established in 1802, is France's highest distinction. It is awarded to individuals, both military and civilian, who have made contributions to France and its ideals.

