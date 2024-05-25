China unveils 19 new professions

Xinhua) 14:29, May 25, 2024

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China's human resources authority made public a list of 19 new professions on Friday.

The new professions include network anchor, generative AI system application specialist, cultural and creative product planning and operations engineer, intelligent manufacturing system operations and maintenance administrator, and bioengineering technician, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

The ministry also unveiled 29 newly classified types of work, including mobile operating system application designer.

The new recognition of these occupations can enhance the sense of belonging felt by people in these positions in the workplace, and these professionals can now also enjoy related national policy benefits, according to a ministry official.

In October 2023, the ministry publicly solicited information on new occupations and received more than 430 proposals for new occupations -- more than twice the number of applications seen in 2021.

The new occupation applications mainly involved fields such as business services, manufacturing and information technology, according to the ministry.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)