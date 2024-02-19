People in new professions in China optimistic about future

February 19, 2024

As China makes progress in achieving high-quality economic development in recent years, new professions have emerged, providing additional growth drivers to stabilize employment. People engaged in new professions are sanguine about their future.

In the early mornings during this year's Spring Festival holiday, Bai Ling was preparing for the operations of a coffee shop in Damiaozhai village, Luozehe township, Yiliang county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Bai, 28, works as a village CEO in the village.

Photo shows Bai Ling (right) and a barista at a coffee shop in Damiaozhai village, Luozehe township, Yiliang county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhang Lin)

Damiaozhai village was lifted out of poverty in 2020. Since July 2021, the village has integrated the development of agriculture, culture and tourism, which has brought great changes to it, with the restaurant, coffee shop, campsite, and B&B hotel industries arising.

The sound development of industries in the village gave a boost to the need for people who understand rural areas, love agriculture and are good at operations and management.

Bai, a native of the village, worked as an accountant, a purchaser, and a logistics supervisor in Kunming, the provincial capital, after graduating from college, and returned to his hometown to accompany his mother. In 2022, Bai became one of the village CEOs in the village.

Photo shows Damiaozhai village, Luozehe township, Yiliang county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhao Yu)

Bai believes that village CEOs need to introduce commercialization mindsets and market-oriented development models to rural operations and management.

The village has blazed a new path to prosperity that features a combination of ecology, agriculture and tourism.

"Now, we will first strive to do our own job well and wait for the best opportunity," said Bai, full of confidence and anticipation.

Jiang Tao, 23, is a teacher of drone application technology at an engineering technology school in northeast China's Jilin Province. Jiang had won the provincial drone application skills competition several times.

Jiang Tao (right) instructs a trainee. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

On Jan. 31, a three-day training session on drone operations and maintenance with Jiang serving as a lecturer, came to a close at a studio for drone operators in Changchun, capital of Jilin.

"Drones have a wide range of application scenarios, including aerial photography, light shows, inspecting power lines, and emergency rescue, which are closely related to our lives," Jiang said.

"Our job is to act as a 'doctor' for drones to conduct more efficient operations," Jiang added.

In recent years, new professions like drone operators and drone operations and maintenance personnel have emerged in China, with talent pools continuing to expand.

"We are engaged in an undertaking with high scientific and technological content, a wide application scope, and promising prospects, and it benefits society," Jiang said, full of pride.

Zhang Jiazhen is the technical service supervisor at a new energy vehicle (NEV) company in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and an experienced NEV mechanic of the company's maintenance workshop.

Zhang Jiazhen checks a new energy vehicle. (People's Daily Online/Hu Hong)

"An NEV mechanic needs to understand both vehicles and 'electrics,' while also being familiar with intelligent terminals," Zhang said.

In January this year, the maintenance workshop provided services for over 1,000 NEVs, averaging nearly 40 vehicles per day, Zhang told People's Daily Online.

It is estimated that by 2025, there will be a shortfall of 1.03 million professionals in energy conservation and NEVs in China, according to the Ministry of Education. Relevant departments have rolled out policies to guide the high-quality development of the NEV maintenance sector.

Li Chengxia from Fuyang city in east China's Anhui Province has worked as a domestic helper in Shanghai for nearly 20 years. The 48-year-old currently serves a foreign family of four in the megacity.

Li Chengxia works in her employer's home. (People's Daily Online/Gong Sha)

Over the years, she has earned a good reputation for her attentive service, calm personality, and optimistic and proactive attitude.

"It seems that the entry barrier of the domestic services sector is low, but it's not easy to do it well," Li said. To better meet the diverse needs of different families, Li attended Chinese and Western cuisine cooking courses and learned simple English conversation during her spare time.

Li Chengxia and family members of her employer pose for a group photo with window decorations. (People's Daily Online/Gong Sha)

"The domestic services sector will have a brighter future thanks to the gradually expanding aging group," Li said, adding that she loves her profession and enjoys the feeling of being needed.

