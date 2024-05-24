China continues to play constructive role in maintaining peace, stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina

UNITED NATIONS, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Thursday stated that China will persist in playing a constructive role in preserving peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as ensuring regional tranquility.

"China has always respected the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the independent choice of the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina regarding the future of their country," Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said in his explanation of vote on the UN General Assembly draft resolution on the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica.

"China will continue to work towards the development of friendly relations with all ethnic groups of Bosnia and Herzegovina and play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in the country as well as tranquility in the region," he stressed.

Fu said that since its independence, Bosnia and Herzegovina has been painstakingly exploring the path in search of peace and development. "As an important country in the Balkan region, it is in the common interests of the countries in the region and the international community for Bosnia and Herzegovina to realize harmonious coexistence of all ethnic groups and for the country to maintain peace, stability, and development."

Fu pointed out that the conflict that took place in the regions of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s was a dark page in history. There were killings of innocent civilians of all ethnic groups, and the Srebrenica tragedy is deeply deplorable.

"China has always advocated not forgetting history, learning from history, and preventing the recurrence of tragedies," said the ambassador. "We hope that all ethnic groups in Bosnia and Herzegovina would demonstrate tolerance and reconciliation, move forward in unity and solidarity, and work together to maintain peace and stability in the country, so as to promote economic and social development."

"As we approach the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement, China looks forward to all ethnic groups in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the support of the international community, to commit themselves to jointly safeguarding the institutional framework established by the Dayton Peace Agreement, seek consensus on major policy issues related to national development and stability, and make greater progress on the path of consolidating national reconciliation and advancing nation building."

With regard to the draft resolution to be put to vote by the UN General Assembly, Fu said that "China notes that the draft resolution has sparked great controversy in Bosnia and Herzegovina."

Relevant countries of the region and member states concerned have also expressed their strong views in this regard, Fu noted. "China has repeatedly called for full communication with the key parties and member states on the draft resolution, with a view to advancing the relevant process on the basis of consensus."

"The hasty voting on the draft resolution, which is still marked by major differences, is not in line with the spirit of reconciliation or harmony within Bosnia and Herzegovina and among the countries of the region, not in line with the desire to maintain peace and stability in the Western Balkans and in Europe as a whole, and not in line with the original purpose of the establishment of the International Day to demonstrate the solidarity of member states," the envoy pointed out.

"For that reason, China will have no alternative but to vote against this draft resolution," Fu said.

The draft, sponsored by Germany and Rwanda, was adopted by a vote of 84 nations in favor, 19 against and 68 abstentions.

