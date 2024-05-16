China commits to supporting peace, stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina: Chinese envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region, Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), said on Wednesday.

During a Security Council briefing on Bosnia and Herzegovina, Geng said that Bosnia and Herzegovina, as a multi-ethnic country, relies on the unity, mutual trust, and harmonious cooperation of all ethnic groups to achieve economic growth and social stability.

He expressed concern about the ongoing challenges to national reconciliation processes, which have been periodically undermined by actions and rhetoric that intensify ethnic conflicts and disrupt national unity.

Geng called on the international community, particularly the European Union and Western Balkan countries, to continue their support and adopt a "balanced and prudent approach" to promote national reconciliation among all communities.

It is crucial to avoid "taking sides," imposing solutions, or interfering in the internal affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said.

Discussing the role of the High Representative and the application of "Bonn powers," Geng reiterated China's unwavering stance, voicing concerns over recent controversies surrounding the appointment of the High Representative and the use of these powers.

He criticized the amendments made to Bosnia and Herzegovina's election laws in March by High Representative Christian Schmidt, which created new internal "tensions and divisions."

Geng also noted violations of the Dayton Peace Agreement's consultative system, emphasizing that the conduct of "foreign policy has been challenged," contradicting Schmidt's report claiming "better" harmonization.

The UN General Assembly will take action next week on a draft resolution on establishing an "International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica." China has repeatedly called on the sponsors to fully consult with important parties concerned and member states on the draft resolution and move forward the relevant process based on consensus, Geng said.

Forcibly advancing the draft resolution, over which there are still major differences, runs counter to the "spirit of promoting reconciliation" and harmony in the country and among countries in the region, the aspiration of maintaining peace and stability in the Western Balkans and Europe as a whole, and the original intention of demonstrating solidarity among member states through the establishment of the International Day, he said. China hopes that relevant parties will strengthen communication and facilitate a proper settlement of the matter.

In conclusion, Geng reaffirmed China's respect for Bosnia and Herzegovina's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as the independent choices of its people.

Geng expressed the hope that all communities in Bosnia and Herzegovina will prioritize national and collective interests, "strengthen dialogue, enhance mutual trust, and achieve reconciliation."

He underscored China's ongoing commitment to developing friendly relations with the people in Bosnia and Herzegovina and playing a constructive role in the region.

