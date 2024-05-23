China firmly supports Palestinian people restoring their legitimate national rights

Xinhua) 10:13, May 23, 2024

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China always firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights, and will continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to the news that Spain and Ireland said they are going to recognize the Palestinian State.

China always firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights, supports the two-State solution and is one of the first countries to recognize the State of Palestine. China's stance on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is consistent, Wang noted.

"We believe the immediate priority is to implement UNSC Resolution 2728, realize ceasefire at once, end the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza and return to the right track of seeking a political settlement of the Palestinian question on the basis of the two-State solution as soon as possible," Wang said.

China will continue to work with the international community to play a constructive role in ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as early as possible and promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, the spokesperson added.

