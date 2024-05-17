Lebanon International Solar Week 2024 kicks off in Beirut

Xinhua) 17:00, May 17, 2024

People visit Lebanon International Solar Week 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 16, 2024. This event kicked off Thursday and will last till May 18. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Chinese exhibitors introduce products to visitors during Lebanon International Solar Week 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 16, 2024. This event kicked off Thursday and will last till May 18. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

A Chinese exhibitor introduces products to a visitor during Lebanon International Solar Week 2024 in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 16, 2024. This event kicked off Thursday and will last till May 18. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

